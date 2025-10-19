Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 128,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,086.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 204,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 202,561 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $59.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

