Head to Head Comparison: Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC)

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Coastal Insurance and Sampo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get American Coastal Insurance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Coastal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sampo 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Coastal Insurance 25.26% 30.65% 6.60% Sampo N/A 19.63% 5.56%

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

American Coastal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. American Coastal Insurance pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Coastal Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Coastal Insurance and Sampo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Coastal Insurance $319.67 million 1.80 $75.72 million $1.63 7.23 Sampo $2.47 billion 48.88 $1.25 billion $1.01 22.20

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than American Coastal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Coastal Insurance beats Sampo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Coastal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Sampo

(Get Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for American Coastal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Coastal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.