Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

