Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Goldstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,336,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,068.15.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of COST stock opened at $936.33 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.34 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $949.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

