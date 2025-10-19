Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.