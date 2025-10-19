FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

