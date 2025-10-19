Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 479,088 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.