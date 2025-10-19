Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:WSM opened at $185.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $626,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

