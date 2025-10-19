Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

