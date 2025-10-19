Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in KLA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 60,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $1,106.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $980.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $863.57. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of KLA from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $930.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $920.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,009.40.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,522. Company insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

