Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

