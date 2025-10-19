Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,655 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 181.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

