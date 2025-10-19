Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.44. 14,327,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 14,938,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 370.3% in the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 94,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 74,050 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 223.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,957,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

