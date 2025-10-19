Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $85,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after buying an additional 493,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000,000 after buying an additional 953,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edison International by 111.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 2,987,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Edison International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

