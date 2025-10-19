Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.