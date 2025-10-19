Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2025

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.