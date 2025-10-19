DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Stock Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $55,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after buying an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $127,097,000 after buying an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $162,924,000 after buying an additional 214,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

