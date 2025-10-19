CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) vs. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Head to Head Comparison

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -166.15% -45.16% -37.14% CommVault Systems 7.70% 30.83% 9.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CommVault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 1 0 1 0 2.00 CommVault Systems 0 3 8 1 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Smith Micro Software and CommVault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.76%. CommVault Systems has a consensus price target of $211.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than CommVault Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and CommVault Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $20.56 million 0.77 -$48.70 million ($1.85) -0.40 CommVault Systems $995.62 million 7.68 $76.11 million $1.80 95.50

CommVault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommVault Systems beats Smith Micro Software on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

