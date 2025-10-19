Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.