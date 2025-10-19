Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $18.99 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Wabtec worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wabtec by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,062,000 after acquiring an additional 398,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wabtec by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,907,000 after acquiring an additional 280,140 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth $32,547,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Wabtec by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total value of $350,681.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 133,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,966,260.32. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

