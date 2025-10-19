Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 672 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,254,000 after buying an additional 946,304 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after buying an additional 883,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $91,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,155,000 after buying an additional 247,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $228.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $208.20 and a one year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

