Burford Brothers Inc. Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Burford Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after buying an additional 437,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,490,000 after buying an additional 1,073,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $658,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

