Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22.3% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 86,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 61.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.