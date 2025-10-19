BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $318.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

