BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,632 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2,370.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091 in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.