Ballast Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF $RSPS

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 423.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 185,044 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 254.2% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter.

RSPS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

