Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $4.83 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4%

ADP stock opened at $281.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.62 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

