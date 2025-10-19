Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aspen Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.48. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Aspen Group
