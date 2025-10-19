Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aspen Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.48. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

