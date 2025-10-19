Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,089 AT&T Inc. $T

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

