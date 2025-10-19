Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 263 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,249,614. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

