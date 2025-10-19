AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $589.20 and last traded at $599.31. 3,277,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,378,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.59.

AppLovin Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $556.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

