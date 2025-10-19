Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,821,000 after acquiring an additional 339,758 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,604,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,971,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,715,000 after acquiring an additional 62,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $72.63 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.