Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.26.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

