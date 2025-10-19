Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $524,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.33 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

