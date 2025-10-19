Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.10 and last traded at $167.03. 17,456,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 21,501,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Erste Group Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $398.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.