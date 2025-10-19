Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

