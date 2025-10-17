Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RLI Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLI. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.60. RLI has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $91.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in RLI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.