Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,203 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Xylem by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,878,000 after buying an additional 434,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

