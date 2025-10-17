Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE AZO opened at $4,004.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,151.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,863.56. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,980.10 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $51.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

