What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for FirstEnergy Q3 Earnings?

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of FE opened at $46.79 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,888,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,988,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,940,000 after purchasing an additional 837,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 598,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

