WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.