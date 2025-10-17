WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 681 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,613 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,290,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.2%

IWN opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

