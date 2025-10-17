WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,162,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,559,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,923,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,369 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.0%

MTUM opened at $252.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.