WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Ares Capital Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.53 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.