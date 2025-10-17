Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,717,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $285.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.62.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

