Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $205,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 93,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $153.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,956 shares of company stock valued at $43,789,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

