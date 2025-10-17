Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,205,000 after purchasing an additional 944,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,533,000 after acquiring an additional 69,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,117,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 159,985 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 272.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,253,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

