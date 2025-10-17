The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Stake Reduced by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE:HIG opened at $123.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.