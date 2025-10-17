Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $201.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

