Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,074 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

