SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.